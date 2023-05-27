HamberMenu
Police urge citizens share any info drug peddling

May 27, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have appealed to the public to share any information on sale of illicit liquor or ganja through mobile numbers of its Prohibition Enforcement Wing. The police had been taking action against drug peddling under the Drive Against Drugs (DAD) and Drive against Banned Tobacco Products (DABToP) initiatives. The suspects have been arrested and contraband seized.

In continuation of this, the Greater Chennai Police have annnounced mobile numbers on which people could share info on drug peddling and sale of illicit liquor.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal said patrolling and vehicle checking has been intensified to prevent smuggling, hoarding and selling of the contraband.

Public can share any information on these illegal activities on PEW’s mobile numbers 8072864204, 9042380581, 9042475097 and 6382318480.

