Police unite couple on station premises

It was not business as usual on Thursday at the Tiruvallur All Women Police Station (AWPS) where couples often walk in, quarrelling over petty issues. Rather, there was cause for merriment.

‘The women police personnel at the station helped 18-year-old Seetha (name changed) marry 26-year-old Dilli Babu. Police personnel, including S. Gangadharan, Tiruvallur DSP, gathered on the premises for the marriage and the officer even handed over a gift to the girl.

In return, the relatives of the girl thanked the police and distributed sweets.

The story began last week when Seetha, from a village in Tiruvallur threatened to end her life as she was pregnant, and Dilli Babu from a neighbouring village, whom she claimed she had had a relationship with, had refused to marry her.

Two-year relationship

“The two were in a relationship for the past two years. Recently she came to know that she was two months pregnant,” says Chitradevi, inspector, Tiruvallur AWPS.

The girl’s father then went to Dilli Babu’s house and confronted his parents. Dilli Babu’s parents were against the marriage and wanted him to prove the paternity of the child. “Angered, the girl’s father challenged that he would get a DNA test done,” adds a police woman in the station.

Subsequently, the girl and her father approached the Tiruvallur AWPS and Dilli Babu was summoned.

“He agreed to whatever Seetha said and assured to marry her after a few days. But then, a few days later, he was not to be found in his house and his parents feigned ignorance,” explains the police officer. During the investigation, it was found that he was in Cuddapah.

“He sings for a music troupe. We called him over phone and he agreed to come on Wednesday. Initially, his parents were against the marriage, but they agreed after we told them that their son could be arrested,” says a senior police officer.

Flight risk

Since the police personnel suspected that he would run away again, they organised the marriage outside the station.

“We have united lovers who elope, but this is the first time a marriage is being solemnised on the premises. It is very good to see someone walk away happy,” said a constable in the station.