Police unearth ‘like and share’ scam, three arrested

Victims were asked to buy package to become WhatsApp group member

The police have unearthed “like and share” online fraud and arrested three persons. Dinesh, 28, a private firm employee staying in Ponniamman Medu, Madhavaram, was introduced by his colleague Sundar to the mobile app “share me”.

After Sundar downloaded the app, the developer of the app enticed him with a money doubling scheme. He was asked to like and share videos on the mobile app. Payment was made based on the number of likes and shares.

Sundar paid ₹30,000 and the operator failed to return the investment as promised. Dinesh and his friends lodged a complaint in the Madhavaram police station. The case was taken up by Cyber Crime Cell on the orders of Deputy Commissioner, Madhavaram, E. Sundaravathanam.

On investigation, the police traced the operators in Chepauk, Zam Bazaar and Triplicane areas and arrested the accused who were identified as Syed Fakruddin, 47, Meeran Moideen, 48, and Mohammad Manas, 25.

The police suspect that the gang was only third line operators and two more layers of operators were working behind the network.

Explaining the modus operandi, a senior police officer said, “It is a wide network of cyber fraudsters utilising the inability of people to move around during the lockdown for an earning. They created mobile apps in the names such as ‘share me’ and ‘like & share’. They target mobile phone users randomly.”

The police said the victim would receive information about investments for high returns through social media or WhatsApp. Once they showed interest, victims would be contacted through WhatsApp and asked to download the link sent by the operator. Then they would be asked to provide their mobile phone numbers and bank account details. The victim would then be given a code to see their earnings on a mobile app which is free. Victims would be then required to “like” and “share” posts or videos from the company and were paid for those shares.

The screen shot should be uploaded on the mobile app. The profits would be then transferred to the victims’ bank account. The victims were given different packages from ₹1,000 to ₹30,000. Once the person pays and becomes a member, he or she is eligible to ‘earn’ up to ₹18 per like and share. The victims were allowed to share up to 100 videos a day and make ₹1,800 a day for the first two days after which the app would not work.

The police said there were about 3,000 members in the WhatsApp group of a fraudster. They have earned a few crore rupees through these apps. Further investigation is on.