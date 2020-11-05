Police unearth job racket, arrest three persons

The accused conducted online interviews and sent fake appointment orders

The Neelankarai police on Wednesday arrested three suspects for allegedly cheating nearly 150 job aspirants by offering to get them jobs in software companies for a consideration.

The three were arrested after investigation was launched into a complaint lodged by N. Amarnath, 31, of Kottivakkam. Mr. Amarnath was duped allegedly by a man introducing himself as calling on behalf of a leading software firm. He offered him a job for a commission.

Mr. Amarnath paid ₹20,000 but later there was no response. The caller was not reachable. Police traced the suspects, who were operating from Paper Mills Road, Kolathur.

The police said the suspects ran a call centre and used to call victims, claiming to be representatives of a prominent software firm. They conducted online interviews and asked their victims to transfer money to process their job requests. They then sent fake appointment orders to the victims.

The names of the suspects were given as G. Prabhu, 31, of Kolathur, Solomon Richard, 29, of Ambattur, and Yuvaraj alias Maran, 29, of Ayanavaram.