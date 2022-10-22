Police unearth job racket, arrest three persons from Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau October 22, 2022 18:52 IST

The racket came to light when the police investigated into a complaint lodged by a man from Vellore stating that he and 27 others had been cheated by the accused

The Job Racket Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested three persons, including a woman from Mumbai, on Friday for allegedly cheating 36 persons after collecting money from them promising them employment abroad and giving fake visas to them. The police said recently Dilip Kumar of Vellore district lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner's office stating that he and 27 others were cheated after they handed over several lakhs to a few people who promised to them to get jobs abroad. The special wing of the CCB took up investigation. The police arrested Nirmala alias Malarvizhi, 34, her husband S.C. Hariharan alias Vasantha Rajasingh, 42, of Navi Mumbai and Jitender Ramji Sharma alias Rajibhai, 42, of Panvel, Maharashtra. They were running offices under the names of Alfa Global Connection in Vadapalani and United India Travels, Anna Salai, and collected ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh each from 36 aspirants, the investigation revealed. The police recovered 46 passports, 16 mobile phones which were used for forging visas, laptops, cheque books, 10 ATM cards and two four- wheelers from the accused.



