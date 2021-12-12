Police under DMK IT wing’s control: BJP

Chennai

12 December 2021 01:31 IST

BJP State unit president K. Annamalai urged the police to take action against those making speculative and derogatory comments over the death of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat. Speaking to reporters here, he criticised YouTuber Maridhas’ arrest and alleged that the police were not under the DGP’s control

but were being directed by the DMK’s IT wing.

Advertising

Advertising