ADVERTISEMENT

Police trace and return missing gold bangle of woman within 24 hours

November 20, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ornament had slipped from her wrist and had fallen to the ground, and a passer-by had pocketed it

The Hindu Bureau

The Arumbakkam police traced a woman’s missing gold bangle within 24 hours of her filing a complaint. The police said C.J. Sanjana stated she left her house at Rosadale Apartment in Janakiraman Colony at 6 p.m. on Sunday. After boarding a share autorickshaw, she realised that a gold bangle she had been wearing was missing. She reported it to the Arumbakkam police station. On the orders of Ramesh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Arumbakkam, a team of personnel from the crime investigation wing took up the case. Analysing CCTV camera footage from the spot where Ms. Sanjana reportedly lost the bangle, they found that the ornament had slipped from her wrist and had fallen to the ground. Afterwards, a passer-by had pocketed it. The police recovered the bangle from the man and returned it to the woman on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US