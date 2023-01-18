Police trace 17 children who went missing during Kaanum Pongal at Marina

January 18, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police rescued and safely handed over 17 children who were lost amidst the huge crowds during the Kaanum Pongal celebration on the Marina beach on Tuesday.

The police had made security arrangements for crowd management. A senior police official said 14 children who lost their way amidst the under the limits of the Anna Square police station and three children under the Marina police station limits were traced and handed over to their parents.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements such as installing 15 temporary watchtowers, closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, setting up 11 help desks and deploying all-terrain vehicles. A team was kept in standby to stop people from entering the water and to rescue any persons from drowning.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal appreciated the police team, including the Deputy Commissioners of Triplicane and Mylapore, for their effort.