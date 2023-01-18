ADVERTISEMENT

Police trace 17 children who went missing during Kaanum Pongal at Marina

January 18, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

15 watchtowers were installed and several CCTV cameras were put up to step up vigil on the Marina beach; a team was kept in standby to rescue people from drowning

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police rescued and safely handed over 17 children who were lost amidst the huge crowds during the Kaanum Pongal celebration on the Marina beach on Tuesday.

The police had made security arrangements for crowd management. A senior police official said 14 children who lost their way amidst the under the limits of the Anna Square police station and three children under the Marina police station limits were traced and handed over to their parents.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements such as installing 15 temporary watchtowers, closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, setting up 11 help desks and deploying all-terrain vehicles. A team was kept in standby to stop people from entering the water and to rescue any persons from drowning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal appreciated the police team, including the Deputy Commissioners of Triplicane and Mylapore, for their effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US