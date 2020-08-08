Police to strictly enforce lockdown on Aug. 9

CHENNAI

08 August 2020 23:42 IST

Public asked not to venture out

The Greater Chennai police have issued instructions to be followed by the public during the complete lockdown on Sunday.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government has announced complete lockdown on Sundays.

The public have been requested not to venture out unnecessarily and gather on the streets without maintaining personal distancing norms.

Exempted categories

No vehicle will be allowed to ply on the road on Sunday except those meant for milk distribution, medical purpose, emergencies and funeral.

Private vehicles meant for medical emergency and print and electronic media are exempted. Other vehicles plying without reasons will be seized under section 144 CrPC.

For this purpose, 193 police traffic check-posts have been established all over the city. This regulation will be followed on all Sundays till the end of this month.

For any queries, traffic control room may be contacted at 044-23452330 / 044-23452362 and 9003130103.