Police to start inquiry with witnesses in Kalakshetra sexual harassment case

A senior police official said a written complaint of sexual harassment was filed by an alumna in the Adyar All Women Police station after which an FIR was registered against Hari Padman

April 01, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The police officials are planning to hold an inquiry with witnesses as part of preliminary probe into the complaints of sexual harassment against some faculty of the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai.

The police officials are planning to hold an inquiry with witnesses as part of preliminary probe into the complaints of sexual harassment against some faculty of the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an assistant teacher Hari Padman of Rukmani Devi College of Fine Arts in the sexual harassment case in Kalakshetra Foundation on Friday night after a written complaint was given by an alumna. The police team started investigation into the case on Saturday. And the police officials are planning to conduct investigation of witnesses as part of the preliminary inquiry. 

A senior police official said a written complaint of sexual harassment was filed by an alumna in the Adyar All Women Police station after which an FIR was registered against Hari Padman. The FIR has been registered against the teacher under Section 4 of Woman Harassment Act and under Sections 354 (A) and 509 of Indian Penal Code. Examination of witnesses will be conducted in the coming days, he said.

The students after two days of carrying out sit in protest had called off the protest on Friday night, the police official pointed out. 

Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women A.S. Kumari had visited the campus on Friday and had carried out inquiry with the students wherein several complaints were presented. She had informed the media that she would be presenting a report to the State government on Monday. As part of the inquiry, Ms. Kumari had called to quiz the institute Director and Deputy Directors on Saturday.

