Police to move court for custodial interrogation of Mylapore murder accused

Bodies of victims handed over to relatives

The police are planning to approach a jurisdictional magistrate court seeking to order custodial interrogation of the two who were arrested for the murder of a couple in Mylapore.

The Mylapore police on Monday handed over the bodies of the couple — Srikanth and Anuradha — to their relatives after post-mortem. The family and relatives performed the last rites and cremated the bodies, the police said.

Police sources said the main suspect, Krishna, had joined the family at a young age. Twenty years ago, his father Lal Sharma had lost his job after the closure of an amusement park on East Coast Road.

Srikanth gave Mr. Sharma a job at his farmhouse and helped find accommodations for his family, including Krishna. The family had taken good care of him and even given him a separate room at the Mylapore house. Krishna had learnt that the family had a sizable amount of wealth. In order to steal it, he decided to murder the couple, the police said. Further interrogation with the accused is on, they added.