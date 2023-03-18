ADVERTISEMENT

Police to launch integrated monitoring system to trace stolen vehicles in Chennai

March 18, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The web and mobile-based application is being developed at a cost of ₹1.81 crore, according to City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal

R. Sivaraman

The police are going to launch a new integrated vehicle monitoring system (IVMS) to trace the movement of stolen vehicles and the criminals stealing them.

In the last five years, 1,420 vehicles were reported either stolen or missing in the Greater Chennai City police limits. While 80% of them are two-wheelers, the remaining are autorickshaws and cars. These vehicles are being used by criminals to commit crimes, including chain and mobile snatchings, robberies and murder for gain. The stolen vehicles are then disposed of at automobile shops or through people who buy such vehicles. 

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said the development of a web and mobile-based application had been proposed to enter and store the details of stolen vehicles and information related to suspicious persons and criminals. The application is being developed at a cost of ₹1.81 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have set up automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras in several places. The cameras will capture and store the video in a high-end server. It will process the video through an analytics software in real-time. Using artificial intelligence, it will identify the vehicle type, registration number, colour and make,” Additional Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan said.

The application will compare the processed and reference data and verify it in real-time with the Vahan database and immediately flag stolen/habitual offender/suspicious vehicles besides alerting the nearest checkpoint/police station/beat patrol regarding the vehicle to be detained or trace the route of the vehicle. 

The vehicle data captured from the ANPR cameras will be used for further analysis like traffic and speeding. It will be used for preemptive action to prevent acts like chain snatching, sudden gatherings in public places and rash driving. It can be used as evidence when required, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US