Police to launch integrated monitoring system to trace stolen vehicles in Chennai

March 18, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police are going to launch a new integrated vehicle monitoring system (IVMS) to trace the movement of stolen vehicles and the criminals stealing them.

In the last five years, 1,420 vehicles were reported either stolen or missing in the Greater Chennai City police limits. While 80% of them are two-wheelers, the remaining are autorickshaws and cars. These vehicles are being used by criminals to commit crimes, including chain and mobile snatchings, robberies and murder for gain. The stolen vehicles are then disposed of at automobile shops or through people who buy such vehicles.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said the development of a web and mobile-based application had been proposed to enter and store the details of stolen vehicles and information related to suspicious persons and criminals. The application is being developed at a cost of ₹1.81 crore.

“We have set up automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras in several places. The cameras will capture and store the video in a high-end server. It will process the video through an analytics software in real-time. Using artificial intelligence, it will identify the vehicle type, registration number, colour and make,” Additional Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan said.

The application will compare the processed and reference data and verify it in real-time with the Vahan database and immediately flag stolen/habitual offender/suspicious vehicles besides alerting the nearest checkpoint/police station/beat patrol regarding the vehicle to be detained or trace the route of the vehicle.

The vehicle data captured from the ANPR cameras will be used for further analysis like traffic and speeding. It will be used for preemptive action to prevent acts like chain snatching, sudden gatherings in public places and rash driving. It can be used as evidence when required, the police said.