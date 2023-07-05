HamberMenu
Police to keep flyovers in the city open for traffic at night 

The police had kept the 33 flyovers closed during the late hours to prevent rash driving and accidents

July 05, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A senior police official says they are planning to study the effect the measure will have on the traffic situation at night. Photo: File

A senior police official says they are planning to study the effect the measure will have on the traffic situation at night. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Chennai City Police have decided to temporarily keep the flyovers in the city open at night owing to an increase in vehicular traffic. The police had kept the 33 flyovers closed during the late hours to prevent rash driving and accidents. But, with an increase in night-time traffic, they have decided to temporarily rollback the practice to prevent traffic congestion on arterial roads. A senior police official said they were planning to study the effect the measure would have on the traffic situation at night. Sufficient personnel would be posted at the flyovers to prevent any rash driving, the official added.

