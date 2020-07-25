Police to interrogate Karuppar Kootam functionary

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore permitted the police to conduct, for four days, custodial interrogation of M. Senthilvasan, mentor and technical advisor of Karuppar Kootam, a Tamil YouTube channel which uploaded “malicious” content on Kandhar Shasti Kavasam.
Earlier, seeking custodial interrogation of Senthilvasan and prominent anchor of the channel Surendran alias Nathigan, the Cyber Crime Cell of the Central Crime Branch, said the accused uploaded content giving sexual interpretation to sacred hymns of Hindu religion, to instigate communal discord, promote enmity among different religious communities, and to outrage the religious feelings of Hindus. “It is suspected that content creation, video uploading may have involved like-minded individuals, and they are to be identified and their motive, target, funding and plan to be identified, and there was not enough opportunity to conduct thorough interrogation, as the accused were produced for remand within 24 hours of arrest,” said the CCB in its petition before the court.
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (FAC) Roslyn Durai granted permission for custodial interrogation until evening of July 27 and disallowed the interrogation of Surendran pointing out that there was no specific reason cited by the police.
