Police to intensify probe into burglary at gold jewellery shop in Perambur 

Police have enquired with welding machine operators, call taxi drivers in the area and special teams have been sent to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka to track down the culprits

February 18, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have intensified probe into the burglary at a gold jewellery shop on Paper Mills Road, Perambur, on February 9. 

Additional Commissioner of Police, T.S. Anbu, said: “Our teams are working hard on certain concrete clues. Very soon, we will know the whereabouts of the accused and they will be caught.” 

Burglars drilled a hole in the metal shutters of the jewellery showroom using a welding equipment and stole 8.5 kg of gold jewellery and diamonds from the shop’s safe on the night of February 9. They took away the hard disc of the CCTV device from the premises. 

The burglary came to light next morning when the owner of the shop, who stays with his family on the second floor of the same building, came down. Six special teams have been constituted and they have fanned out to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. Sources said the police interrogated call taxi drivers who moved around the place at the time the crime, nearby shopkeepers and their staff. 

The police quizzed the owners of gas welding machines in the vicinity.

