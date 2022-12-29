Police to intensify patrolling and checking of vehicles on New Year’s eve in Chennai

December 29, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police, the Avadi and the Tambaram Police Commissionerates have made elaborate security arrangements and have issued detailed instructions to the police officers to ensure incident-free New Year eve.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal told presspersons here on Thursday that over 16,000 police personnel would be deployed to maintain order on New Year’s eve and 1,500 Home Guards would be assisting them. “Over 368 teams will check vehicles at vantage points across the city from Saturday night,” he said.

Twenty-five mobile road safety teams will do the rounds and 25 more surveillance teams have been formed to prevent illegal racing by motorcyclists. Over 100 places of worship would be provided with adequate security, he said.

Mr. Jiwal said: “We will aim to make it zero fatality New Year’s eve”. He urged the revellers not to indulge in drunken driving and warned that appropriate action would be taken against those indulging in it. Efforts would be made to ensure the safety of women during the celebrations, he said.

Road to be closed

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from War Memorial to Light House would be closed for vehicular traffic from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday. All flyovers would be closed for vehicular traffic from 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Mr. Jiwal said the traffic police had been utilising the services of automatic number plate reading (ANPR) cameras and CCTV cameras which automatically detect the violations under Motor Vehicles Act and generate challan. Stern action would be taken against those indulging in drunken driving, overspeeding, rash and dangerous driving, riding triples, riding two-wheelers without helmets and creating noise pollution.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said over 2,500 police personnel and Home Guards would be deployed on security duty at important places and places that attract high footfall. Traffic police would organise special drive against drunken driving.

Reminder to resorts

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj said hotels and resorts should adhere to timings and conditions imposed while giving permission. Over 3,500 police personnel and Home Guards would be deployed for security in the areas under his jurisdiction.

Banning the revellers from venturing into water area at beaches, mounted police, policemen on all-terrain vehicles and Marina beach lifeguards would patrol the seashore to prevent drowning. Drones with night vision cameras would be used to nab unruly revellers, said the police. Bursting of firecrackers was prohibited in all public places and residential areas.