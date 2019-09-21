Police to hold special camps

The city police will conduct special camps for redressing grievances of public relating to law and order issues on Saturday. Those whose grievances are not addressed by the local police can attend the camps. These camps will be held by the Joint Commissioners of Police.

As per the schedule, JC, North, Kapilkumar C. Saratkar, will meet the public in New Washermanpet police station at 11 a.m.

According to a press release, B. Vijayakumari, JC, West, will conduct the camp at Mangalam Kalyana Mandapam, Thirumullaivoyal. R. Sudhakar, JC, East, at Indian Red Cross Society on Montieth Road and JCC. Mageshwari at Armed Forces Ground in St. Thomas Mount.