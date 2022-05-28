Police to fast track Mylapore double-murder case

Special Correspondent May 28, 2022 19:45 IST

Commissioner Shankar Jiwal says all evidences, including call records, have been collected and custodial interrogation of the accused completed

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal said trial will be expedited in the Mylapore double murder case. A charge sheet will be filed in the court soon after completing the investigation, he said. On May 7, Srikanth, 58, and his wife, Anuradha, 53, were murdered by their driver in their Mylapore house hours after their return from the U.S. Their bodies were buried in a farmhouse near Mamallapuram and the driver Krishna and his associate Ravi were nabbed by the police in Ongole in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Jiwal told The Hindu that the custodial interrogation with two accused had been completed. “All call details records, fingerprints and other forensic evidences have been collected. The weapons used by the accused were seized at the time of their arrest. Further investigation revealed that no other person was involved in the crime. We will fast track the case and expedite the trial,” he said.



