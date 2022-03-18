Police to crackdown on drug routes from A.P.

Surveillance to be stepped at check posts along the Tamil Nadu-A.P. border

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Friday said the police would crackdown on drug networking and tighten surveillance on routes through which the contrabands are smuggled from other States.

Mr. Jiwal told presspersons that the city police had booked 109 cases, arrested 189 accused and seized 581 kg of ganja this year. Sixty grams of amphetamine and 904 grams methamphetamine, 10 kg of hashish were seized. He pointed out that the police had busted a lab which manufactured methamphetamine drug in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh.

Scheduled drugs such as nitrazepam and tapentadol tablets were seized from some peddlers selling it illegally after buying it in bulk from other States. Continuous monitoring helped the city police detect trafficking through courier parcels.

“We have written to authorities in Andhra Pradesh to prevent illegal sale of schedule drugs and smuggling into the city and will work with them. Ganja is being smuggled in trains, private cars and goods carriers. We are going to tighten the checking on some routes and plan to deploy trained sniffer dogs in border check post and check couriers.”

“We are going to begin a programme with the help of health and social welfare departments. We will conduct survey on the drug abuse. We will do rehabilitation, and counselling”, said Mr. Jiwal.