Police tighten vigil over Marina beach

The police on Monday tightened vigil over Marina beach so as to prevent the entry of people as a precautionary measure.

On Friday, Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal issued a warning against those who have been calling students through social media for a protest in the Marina beachfront to demand that semester exams be held online. He warned that action against those spreading rumours would be initiated under sections of the Information Technology Act and other laws.

A senior police officer pointed out any rally or procession or protest is prohibited on the Marina beach following a court order.