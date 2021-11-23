Chennai

Police tighten vigil over Marina beach

The police on Monday tightened vigil over Marina beach so as to prevent the entry of people as a precautionary measure.

On Friday, Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal issued a warning against those who have been calling students through social media for a protest in the Marina beachfront to demand that semester exams be held online. He warned that action against those spreading rumours would be initiated under sections of the Information Technology Act and other laws.

A senior police officer pointed out any rally or procession or protest is prohibited on the Marina beach following a court order.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 2:33:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/police-tighten-vigil-over-marina-beach/article37636724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY