Police tighten vigil at Marina beach

Four persons were recently arrested at the beach while selling liquor

Four persons who were caught selling liquor at the Marina beach had buried the stock in the sand. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The police have intensified vigil at the Marina beach following two cases of illicit liquor sale by four persons from Maharashtra recently.

On Sunday, the police nabbed three women for selling liquor in containers behind Kannagi statue. They were identified as Geethus Goslaya, 30, Sunanda, 65, and Shilpa, 29, of Amravati district, Maharashtra. Over 40 litres of liquor were recovered from them.

On Tuesday, the police arrested a youth who was identified as Vishal Vinodh Pawar, 19, from Maharashtra and seized 20 litres of liquor from him. In the both cases, the accused were found staying at the beach, the police said. They brought the liquor to the city from Sulurpet, Andhra Pradesh, in electric trains and later buried the stock at the the beach.

A senior police officer said vigil had been intensified at the beach to prevent any such offence. Samples of the liquor seized from the accused have been sent to the forensic science lab.