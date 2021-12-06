Police tighten security across city

6,000 police personnel deployed at important locations, railway stations on alert

The Greater Chennai Police have deployed more than 6,000 police personnel at important places in the city to tighten the security and prevent untoward incidents on December 6 in view of the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

A senior official said temporary barricades would be set up and mobile units would be stationed in all the sensitive places.

Police personnel would be posted at airport, railway stations and bus terminus. The police have already taken steps to carry out checks in lodges and mansions to keep a tab on the visitors.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has made elaborate security arrangements in Chennai Central, Egmore and Tambaram railway stations.

RPF deployed

The Railway Protection Force personnel have been posted and baggages of passengers are thoroughly checked. Security personnel have been deployed on the platforms of all important railway stations. Quick Response Teams have been kept on standby and armed escorts would be travelling in trains. The railway authorities are coordinating with the city police and the Government Railway Police to ensure a safe journey for the passengers, the officials said.