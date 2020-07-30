Police tighten norms on arrest, remand procedure

Arrest and remand of suspects involved in offences where the punishment is seven years of imprisonment or less will no longer be done as a matter of routine.

The move comes weeks after the alleged torture of trader P. Jayaraj, 58, and his son J. Benicks, 31, in the Sattankulam police station on May 19 and their subsequent death in custody a couple of days later. The father-son duo, arrested on charges of violating prohibitory orders, preventing officials from discharging their duties etc., died while in custody, triggering a nationwide furore.

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy has issued an order to all Commissioners/Superintendents of Police that investigating officers should not arrest suspects involved in cognizable offences where the punishment under law is seven years in prison or less.

Where such an arrest and judicial custody is inevitable, the police should submit a remand report to the judicial magistrate court justifying the decision, police sources said on Wednesday.

The DGP’s order relies on the Supreme Court judgment in the Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar case in 2014. The court, while passing orders on arrest / remand guidelines, said the endeavour of the judgment was to ensure that “police officers do not arrest accused unnecessarily and Magistrates do not authorise detention casually and mechanically.”

Fiat to States

The top court directed all State governments to issue suitable direction to police officers not to automatically arrest when a case under Section 498(A) (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of IPC is registered but to satisfy themselves about the necessity for the arrest under the parameters laid down under the provisions of Section 41 of Cr.P.C.

Acting on the court’s directions, the State police were told to follow arrest guidelines and complete a check list explaining the reasons / materials which necessitated the arrest, while producing the accused in court for judicial custody.

The judicial magistrate, while authorising detention of the accused, should peruse the report furnished by the police officer and only after recording its satisfaction authorise judicial custody. The decision not to arrest an accused should be informed to the court within two weeks from the date of registering the case.

SC direction

The DGP’s order reiterated the directions of the Supreme Court that failure to comply with the arrest guidelines would render the police officers concerned liable for departmental action and they shall also be liable to be punished for contempt of court to be instituted before the High Court having territorial jurisdiction.

The court had also ruled that authorising detention without recording reasons as explained in the order by the Judicial Magistrate concerned shall be liable for departmental action by the appropriate High Court.

The Judges noted that the directions in the case shall not only apply to cases under Section 498(A) of IPC or Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, but also such cases where offence was punishable with imprisonment for a term which may be less than seven years or which may extend to seven years, whether with or without fine.