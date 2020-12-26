Police take to streets to spread information on OTP frauds

Modus operandi explained to senior citizens in T. Nagar

Recently a 63-year-old retired employee and resident of T. Nagar shared 14 one-time passwords (OTP) with a fraudster who promised that all his reward points for using his credit card would be converted into cash. The caller claimed to be a customer care executive of a private bank. Eventually, the senior citizen lost ₹1.8 lakh.

Several identical complaints were received by the cyber crime wings of the police from senior citizens. Following this, the T. Nagar police have launched an initiative to create awareness on OTP frauds with inspectors hitting the streets to spread the message.

“Mostly senior citizens become victims of online frauds by sharing OTPs. We conducted awareness meeting with senior citizens in residential areas,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar, D. Hari Kiran Prasad.

Inspectors addressed senior citizens in residential areas. They explained about the different modus operandi of online fraudsters and urged them not to share any OTPs or CVV. They asked them to check with their bankers on any new offer or any call from unknown strangers who claim to be bank representatives.