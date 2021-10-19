Police sub-inspector run over by speeding car near Chennai police headquarters

CHENNAI

19 October 2021

The 27-year-old was hit by an SUV and fell on the road and was run over; the driver of the vehicle has been arrested

A 27-year-old sub-inspector of police was run over by a speeding SUV near the police headquarters late on Monday night.

The victim was identified as T. Prasanna, 27, a native of Koliyanur, Villupuram district. He was an engineering graduate and had been working as a sub-inspector of police with the technical services, from 2019. He was attached with the police ‘repeater centre’ in Vandalur.

The accident occurred when he was on night duty on the premises of the police headquarters. While Prasanna was crossing Kamarajar Road at 7.40 p.m. through the ‘PRO’ gate, the SUV, coming from Gandhi Square, hit his two-wheeler, and in the impact, he fell down on the road. Subsequently, another mini-van coming from the Light House direction ran over him, said police sources.

Immediately, passers by and police personnel who were on duty called an ambulance and rushed the critically wounded Prasanna to Government Royapettah Hospital. He was declared dead by doctors later. The Traffic Investigation Police, Anna Square registered a case and investigated. Police arrested Rajkumar, 41 of Vadapalani for rash driving and causing death due to negligence, and his vehicle was also seized.

A couple of accidents have been reported at this spot, opposite to the PRO gate, earlier as well, as there is no speed breaker here. On Tuesday, Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu and other police officers paid homage to the deceased sub-inspector of police.