Police sub-inspector found dead with bullet injury in Melakotaiyur

A preliminary investigation suggested that the 59-year-old died by suicide, using his service revolver

A special sub-inspector (SSI) of police was found dead with a bullet injury, at his residence in Melakottaiyur, on the outskirts of Chennai, on Tuesday morning. A preliminary investigation suggested that he died by suicide, using his service revolver.

Gowthaman, 59, a native of Cheyyur was working as an SSI with the Security Branch, and also serving as a personal security officer to a judge of the Madras High Court. He was staying with his family at the Tamil Nadu Police Quarters in Melakottaiyur, Chengalpattu district.

Police personnel from Thalambur recovered his body and service weapon. Senior officers visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The body was sent to the Government Hospital, Chengalpattu for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Thalambur Police registered a case under unnatural death. The reason for his extreme decision is being ascertained.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)