Police step up efforts to fight crime at CMBT

18 of the 174 new cameras will have facial recognition features

To nab inter-State criminals, reduce crime at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Bus Terminus — Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) as it was known earlier — in Koyambedu and ensure safety of passengers, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), along with the city police, is installing 174 cameras, including many fitted with facial recognition and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) features.

According to police sources, from December 12, 2019, to March 14, 25 crimes, including incidents of mobile snatching, bag lifting and attention diversion, were reported on the CMBT premises. Of them, 15 cases were cracked using old CCTV cameras. “Most often, the thieves steal phones or bags from sleeping passengers or loot the elderly, using attention diversion tactics,” said a police officer. Sixty-four cameras were installed in 2008 at the terminus.

“However, the quality of the footage was poor and the equipment had become old. Hence, we asked for over 200 cameras and 174 were sanctioned. About 120 cameras are being installed at the MTC bus bays, platforms, runway and at the back of the terminus,” said a police officer.

“Of them, 18 cameras have facial recognition features. They will have pictures of anti-social elements collected from the State and national crime records bureaus. Besides, four cameras with ANPR features will be installed at the entry and exit,” said B. Jayaraman, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Koyambedu range.

The CCTV monitoring room will also be expanded. “There will be a reception where people who have lost their valuables can register and check the CCTV footage. As on date, only monitoring is done in the control room.” said a police officer.