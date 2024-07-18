Police station inaugurated in Medavakkam

A new police station in Medavakkam was inaugurated by Tambaram Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak on Thursday. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made an announcement on the floor of the Assembly about the establishment of a new police station in view of the growing population and considering the demands of the public and to ensure their safety by preventing the crime. The jurisdiction of the present Pallikaranai police station was split and a new station at Medavakkam was established. The areas that will be under its jurisdiction are Medavakkam, Kovilambakkam, and Nanmangalam panchayats.

