ADVERTISEMENT

Police station inaugurated in Medavakkam

Published - July 18, 2024 10:04 pm IST - Chennai

The jurisdiction of the present Pallikaranai police station was split to establish this station

The Hindu Bureau

Tambaram Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak inaugurating the police station in Medavakkam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A new police station in Medavakkam was inaugurated by Tambaram Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak on Thursday. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made an announcement on the floor of the Assembly about the establishment of a new police station in view of the growing population and considering the demands of the public and to ensure their safety by preventing the crime. The jurisdiction of the present Pallikaranai police station was split and a new station at Medavakkam was established. The areas that will be under its jurisdiction are Medavakkam, Kovilambakkam, and Nanmangalam panchayats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US