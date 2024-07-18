GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police station inaugurated in Medavakkam

The jurisdiction of the present Pallikaranai police station was split to establish this station

Published - July 18, 2024 10:04 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Tambaram Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak inaugurating the police station in Medavakkam on Thursday.

Tambaram Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak inaugurating the police station in Medavakkam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A new police station in Medavakkam was inaugurated by Tambaram Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak on Thursday. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made an announcement on the floor of the Assembly about the establishment of a new police station in view of the growing population and considering the demands of the public and to ensure their safety by preventing the crime. The jurisdiction of the present Pallikaranai police station was split and a new station at Medavakkam was established. The areas that will be under its jurisdiction are Medavakkam, Kovilambakkam, and Nanmangalam panchayats.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.