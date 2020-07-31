Police start libraries in Mamallapuram

CHENNAI

31 July 2020

‘Earlier there have been instances where teenagers were caught trying to smuggle rectified spirit and were forced to sell ganja to tourists. We want to provide proper guidance’

In a move to keep the teenagers occupied during their free time, the police have started two youth clubs with libraries – one in Mamallapuram police station limit and the other in Koovathur station limits.

There are over 500 books and sports goods in both the libraries and most of them have been donated by sponsors. The Mamallapuram sub-division police have also tied up with an NGO to conduct quiz programmes and sports competitions occasionally to encourage the children to read and take part in sports.

“The initiative was taken by B. Shamoondeshwari, DIG, Kancheepuram police range. We have roped in two villagers who will be caretakers of the library. We are taking steps to provide them a monthly salary,” said E Sundaravathanan, ASP, Mamallapuram sub-division.

As of now, 60 children have enrolled in Koovathur Library and 40 in Mamallapuram. They visit the library and borrow the books. “Earlier there have been instances where teenagers were caught trying to smuggle rectified spirit and were forced to sell ganja to tourists. We want to provide proper guidance to them at a young age and befriend books and play some sport. This will prevent them from picking up bad habits. We will also provide them career guidance,” he said.

The police officer added that in the coming days, volunteers of an NGO will visit the youth clubs and educate the villagers about the importance of reading. “Once COVID-19 is under control, we will organise matches too,” explained Mr. Sundaravathanan.

V. Gnanam, former ward member, Koovathur, said that it is a good move. “A library was constructed in the village a few years ago. But it was not used. The police utilized the library building and added more books,” he said. Youngsters are now borrowing books and returning it on time, he added.