Police serve notice on Thiruvalluvar University over alleged irregularities

The Registrar told to explain the action taken against temporary workers who had produced fake experience certificates

The Vellore district police have directed the Registrar of Thiruvalluvar University to explain the action taken in respect of the alleged irregularities, especially against the temporary workers who had produced fake work experience certificates to become permanent workers.

The police said DSP (Crime) Bhoopathy Rajan on Friday served the notice on the Registrar on the basis of a complaint filed by I. Elangovan, a former member of the Syndicate and retired professor, in 2019.

Mr. Elangovan had said in his complaint that former Registrar M. Jayakumar and former Vice-Chancellor P. Gunasekaran had accepted the fake work experience certificates submitted by 21 temporary workers.

“These 21 workers joined the university in various periods from October 2002 to January 2011. The notice has sought the production of documents relating to the case,” the police said.

The notice seeks to know whether the work experience certificates are indeed fake and if so, what action had been taken against them. It seeks copies of the appointment orders issued to these employees and directs the Registrar to produce the attested copies of the work experience certificates. It also seeks the report of a departmental inquiry, if it was conducted.

The police said Mr. Elangovan had alleged irregularities in the outsourcing of the confidential exam work and in temporary appointments made by the Controller of Examinations; violation of tender norms; misuse of authority by the Vice-Chancellor and and the Registrar (in charge); and financial irregularities.

A case filed by him is pending before the Madras High Court, the police said.