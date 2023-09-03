ADVERTISEMENT

Police seize vehicles from repeat offenders

September 03, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - ​CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Police during a one-week drive have arrested seven persons involved in two-wheeler and autorickshaw thefts and cellphone snatchings. The action comes in the wake of Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore forming special team for preventing cellphone and vehicles thefts in the city. 

A senior official said the police teams headed by inspectors organised held enquiries with history sheeters between August 26 and September 1 and found seven repeat offenders involved in cellphone snatchings and two-wheeler thefts. The police team seized three motorcycles and one autorickshaw and several mobiles from the seven accused persons. All the seven were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

