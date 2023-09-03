HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police seize vehicles from repeat offenders

September 03, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - ​CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Police during a one-week drive have arrested seven persons involved in two-wheeler and autorickshaw thefts and cellphone snatchings. The action comes in the wake of Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore forming special team for preventing cellphone and vehicles thefts in the city. 

A senior official said the police teams headed by inspectors organised held enquiries with history sheeters between August 26 and September 1 and found seven repeat offenders involved in cellphone snatchings and two-wheeler thefts. The police team seized three motorcycles and one autorickshaw and several mobiles from the seven accused persons. All the seven were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.