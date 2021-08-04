Police seize seize bronze idol from a house in Chennai

CHENNAI

04 August 2021 11:47 IST

The Idol Wing Police, on receiving a tip-off, inspected the house of a retired government officer and seized the Lakshmi Amman idol

The Idol Wing Police seized a bronze idol of Lakshmi Amman from a retired government officer’s house in Triplicane on Tuesday.

A senior official of the Idol Wing police said a tip-off was received from a source that an antique statue was being kept hidden at a house in Triplicane. Based on this, a team of police officials inspected the house; the retired officer confirmed that a bronze idol of Lakshmi Amman, donated by his sister, was available with him. On further enquiry it was found the statue has been in the possession of the sister’s family for several years and was donated to her brother in 1990.

Advertising

Advertising

However as the family did not possess any valid documents for the idol, the police team seized it and have filed a case.

Further investigations are on.