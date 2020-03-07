Police seize red sanders logs at Thiruvalam

Police seized 29 red sanders logs on Friday in Serkadu near Katpadi, from two vehicles, including a sports utility vehicle with a ‘Press’ sticker pasted on the wind shield. Police personnel who were conducting vehicle check near Serkadu Koot Road in Thiruvalam intercepted a vehicle which towed the mini van containing the logs.
When the police asked the driver to stop the vehicle, the occupants in the SUV and the driver of the mini van jumped off the vehicles and escaped. Police found 29 red sanders logs stacked in the vehicles and it was taken to police station.
The logs weighed 843 kg and was valued at ₹8.40 lakh, police said. The wooden logs were handed over to the Forest department to assess the quality and ascertain the source of the stock. Further inquiry is on to trace the owner of the vehicles and those escaped, the police said.
