HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police seize country-made bombs from man’s house

November 07, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Tuesday arrested a youth who had allegedly hoarded country-made bombs at his house in Villivakkam.

Police said V. Vijayakumar, 43, runs a petty shop near Baliamman temple in Villivakkam. On Monday, when he was in his shop, an unidentified person threatened him with a knife, robbed him of ₹800 and fled the scene.

On a complaint filed by Vijayakumar, the Villivakkam police traced the suspect, P. Karthik, 27, a history-sheeter, at his house. He is a history-sheeter and shifted his residence from Ranipet to Villivakkam to protect himself from the threat of adversaries in the local area. Further investigation revealed that Karthik was hoarding country-made bombs in his house. They recovered two-country-made bombs from his house.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.