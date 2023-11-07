Police seize country-made bombs from man’s house

November 07, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The city police on Tuesday arrested a youth who had allegedly hoarded country-made bombs at his house in Villivakkam.

Police said V. Vijayakumar, 43, runs a petty shop near Baliamman temple in Villivakkam. On Monday, when he was in his shop, an unidentified person threatened him with a knife, robbed him of ₹800 and fled the scene.

On a complaint filed by Vijayakumar, the Villivakkam police traced the suspect, P. Karthik, 27, a history-sheeter, at his house. He is a history-sheeter and shifted his residence from Ranipet to Villivakkam to protect himself from the threat of adversaries in the local area. Further investigation revealed that Karthik was hoarding country-made bombs in his house. They recovered two-country-made bombs from his house.