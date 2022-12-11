Police seize 250 kg of banned tobacco products in special drive

  1. EPaper
December 11, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the Drive Against Banned Tobacco Products campaign, the police have seized nearly 275 kg of tobacco products. The raids were conducted from December 4 to 10, in which 80 cases were registered.

A senior officer said the special raid was conducted by Muthialpet police based on a tip-off, and they seized 200 kg of tobacco products from a house in Seven Wells on December 7. During a vehicle check conducted near the Thambu Chetty-Mannadi Street junction, the police found hundreds of packets of banned tobacco products in the possession of a person identified as S. Ibrahim of Marakayyar Street in Mannadi. After investigating, they learned that he and his friends had purchased the tobacco in Bengaluru and smuggled it into the city for distribution.

In another incident, the Rajmangalam police found A. Selvakumar, a resident of Naaravarikuppam, engaged in discreetly selling Gutkha packets to customers. The police team seized 15 kg of gutkha from the accused. The police, having registered 80 cases, detained 80 persons and all the accused were produced before a judicial magistrate.

