Police seize 1,642 kg of gutkha in Chennai

Greater Chennai police have seized 1,642 kg of gutkha, two vehicles and arrested 61 persons for selling banned tobacco products.

According to a press release, Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal launched a drive to prevent the sale of banned tobacco products. As many as 57 cases have been filed in 7 days from December 19 to 25 during the drive.

On December 20, two residents of Poonamallee, S. Arunachalam, 37, and B. Prabhu, 31, were arrested for possessing 1,200 kg of gutkha. A resident of Choolaimedu, Mohammed Mudazir, 24, was arrested in Aminjikarai after the police conducted a vehicle check and found him carrying 223 kg of banned tobacco products. Police also arrested Mohammed Sherif, 43, in Pallikaranai for transporting 82 kg of banned tobacco products in his vehicle.

Police have warned commercial establishments to stop sale of banned tobacco products in the city. The Police have also shared details with Chennai Corporation about the commercial establishments selling banned tobacco products. The Corporation has issued notice to 100 shops that sold banned tobacco products.