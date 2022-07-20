Police seize 10 kg of banned tobacco products in special drive

The Greater Chennai Police conducted raid several shops near educational institutions and seized banned tobacco products

The Greater Chennai Police conducted raid several shops near educational institutions and seized banned tobacco products

The Greater Chennai Police, during a special one-day raid conducted in schools, colleges and educational institutions, seized more than 10 kg of banned tobacco products along with 1,300 pieces of cigarettes on Tuesday.

A senior official of the city police said the police teams raided several shops in and around the educational institutions. In the raid, more than 10 kg of banned tobacco products were seized. The police team arrested 62 persons by filing 61 cases.

The police official said five special raids had been conducted in the drive against banned tobacco products in and around educational institutions in which more than 250 kg of banned tobacco products have been seized. The police have arrested 362 persons by filing 359 cases in the special raids.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has warned strict action against those persons involved in selling or distributing the banned tobacco products among the students.