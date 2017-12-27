Police seek custody of Mubarak

The Special Investigation Division (SID) of the Crime Branch-CID, investigating the murder of Hindu Munnani spokesperson Sasikumar, has sought 14 days custody of Mohamed Mubarak.

The SID had picked up Mubarak, 38, from Vadakkipalayam Pirivu, Pollachi, on Monday when he was on his way to meet his family on Kaliyappa Street, Saibaba Colony.

It filed the custody application before the Additional District Judge II, M. Gunasekaran, on Tuesday as the Additional District Judge I court was on vacation.

The judge remanded Mubarak in judicial custody till January 9, 2018 and told the prosecution that he would take up the SID’s custody application after deciding on jurisdiction.

The accused has been charged with murder (IPC Sec. 302), promoting enmity between different groups on ground of race, religion, etc. (IPC Sec. 153(a)), criminal conspiracy (IPC Sec. 120-b) and conspiracy to commit a terrorist act (UAPA Sec. 18) and punishment for terrorist act (UAPA Sec. 16).

Defence counsel A. Nowfal said the SID had initially invoked only murder charge but on November 20, 2017 altered it to include the other sections.

As for the application for police custody, he said only court decides on the jurisdiction and that he would file a petition opposing police custody.

According to the Special Investigation Division, Mubarak, Subair and two others — Sadam Hussain and Gani — had hacked Sasikumar to death on September 22, 2016 in Subramaniyampalayam, near Thudiyalur. They had conspired at Mubarak’s house to kill Sasikumar as they suspected the latter’s involvement in the murder of J. Abul Hakkim.