Police seek 300 body cameras for road safety, night patrol in Vellore, nearby districts

The police in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts have sought over 300 body cameras for road safety and night patrol. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

These devices will help the force have solid evidence in sensitive matters

The police in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts have sought more than 300 body cameras for their personnel, especially to ensure road safety and for night patrol.

Officials said CCTV footage did not have high resolution and CCTV cameras were maintained by different agencies. But the body cameras would help the police have solid evidence in sensitive matters, especially communal clashes.

“We have sought more body-worn cameras, especially for night patrolling and traffic management. It helps to prevent trivial issues that get blown out of proportion,” S. Rajesh Kannan, Superintendent of Police, Vellore, told The Hindu.

At present, around 120 body cameras are used by the police in the four districts, with Ranipet having the highest number of 66, followed by Tiruvannamalai, 24, Vellore, 18, and Tirupattur, 9. These cameras are kept at major police stations for use for night patrolling, especially on highways and at key intersections. Tiruvannamalai has sought 150 cameras, Vellore, 118, and Ranipet and Tirupattur 25 each.

The body camera is a small device that can be clipped to the collar or pockets. The batteries last six to eight hours, with continuous high-quality recording. It can also record videos in poor lighting, especially at night.