Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run near Vanagaram

October 04, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Poonamallee police are searching for an unidentified vehicle involved in the hit-and-run of a 43-year-old man near Vanagaram on Wednesday. The police said when Kumar, who worked as a welding contractor, was crossing the road near Vanagaram fish market, an unidentified vehicle hit him and sped away. Nearby residents rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead. The police are analysing CCTV cameras footage in the area to identify the vehicle.

