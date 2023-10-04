ADVERTISEMENT

Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run near Vanagaram

October 04, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police are analysing CCTV cameras footage in the area to identify the vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

The Poonamallee police are searching for an unidentified vehicle involved in the hit-and-run of a 43-year-old man near Vanagaram on Wednesday. The police said when Kumar, who worked as a welding contractor, was crossing the road near Vanagaram fish market, an unidentified vehicle hit him and sped away. Nearby residents rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead. The police are analysing CCTV cameras footage in the area to identify the vehicle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US