Police searching for person who caused fire in front of Kapaleeswarar temple

The Mylapore police are searching for a person who caused a fire outside the entrance of the Kapaleeswarar temple on Tuesday night.
A senior police official said that according to eyewitnesses, a man was seen pouring fuel and starting a fire in front of the main door of the temple after it was closed.
A few passersby recorded the incident and uploaded the video on social media. A case was filed based on the social media post.
The police are verifying CCTV footage and inquiring with hawkers and shopkeepers in the vicinity to identify the culprit.
