Police searching for person who caused fire in front of Kapaleeswarar temple

February 08, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Kapaleeswarar temple

Kapaleeswarar temple | Photo Credit: file photo

The Mylapore police are searching for a person who caused a fire outside the entrance of the Kapaleeswarar temple on Tuesday night.

A senior police official said that according to eyewitnesses, a man was seen pouring fuel and starting a fire in front of the main door of the temple after it was closed.

A few passersby recorded the incident and uploaded the video on social media. A case was filed based on the social media post.

The police are verifying CCTV footage and inquiring with hawkers and shopkeepers in the vicinity to identify the culprit.

