Police scrutinise footage from 100 CCTV cameras, nab three suspects for house break-in

Special Correspondent

31 August 2020 15:17 IST

The police were able to confirm the identity of the suspects after going through all the CCTV footage in the area

The Mangadu police have solved a house break-in case after scrutinising footage from 100 CCTV cameras and have arrested three suspects, including a juvenile.

Police said the complainant, S. Prabu, 39, had gone to his native place after locking his house located on Thamarai Street, Gerugambakkam, on August 11. On his return after a week, he was shocked to find that the lock of the house was broken open and unidentified persons had gained entry into the house and had stolen 20 sovereigns from the steel bureau. He complained to the Mangadu police on August 17.

The Mangadu police inspector began an investigation after scrutinising footage captured by a CCTV unit at the place of occurrence. As the identity of the suspects was not immediately established, police went on scrutinising footage of CCTV devices which were installed -- from Gerugambakkam to Madurvoyal. After going through footage of 100 CCTV devices, police were able to come to a conclusion on the identity of the suspects.

Police apprehended Surya alias ‘Kosuru’ Surya, 20, of Tsunami quarters, Thiruvottiyur, Vignesh alias Vikki, 19 of Nerkundram and a 17-year-old juvenile. A total of 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery were recovered from them.

The suspects had pending cases in Maduravoyal, Koyambedu and Rajamangalam police stations for snatching mobile phones.