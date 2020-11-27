Police save centenarian

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal visits worst-hit spots in Tambaram, Mudichur

Three elderly men stranded at their home were rescued by Pulianthope police and moved to a shelter on Thursday. This effort won appreciation from Chief Minister Edappadi K .Palaniswami and Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

Police personnel from Pulianthope were doing a door-to-door survey to evacuate residents who were marooned. At 2.30 p.m, sub-inspectors A. Hariharputhran and Senthilkumar spotted S. Embrose, aged over 100, lying on a cot in front of his house in knee-deep water on Narayanasamy Street. The police took him to a relief centre at Nallachatram.

Police team rescued two more elderly persons — Sayad Ansar, 70, and S. Manohar, 60, — and sheltered them in a relief camp.

Mr. Aggarwal visited flood-affected areas on the city’s outskirts and gave instructions to expedite relief work. He visited Tambaram and Mudichur areas. He distributed food and drinking water to people who stayed at a government shelter in West Tambaram.

“We have deployed our teams with rescue equipment such as boats in the waterlogging areas. Our personnel have been doing relief work in the city. We took the stranded to government shelters,” he said.

The public have been advised to contact 9498181239 for any immediate assistance from the police. They can call this number, send an SMS or make a WhatsApp call in case of any emergency like tree fall, water stagnation, snapping of power line or disruption of power supply.

Police removed 102 fallen trees in 80 station limits with the help of Greater Chennai Corporation. Seven cars and two autorickshaws were damaged as trees fell on them. There were reports of several trees being uprooted in Vadapalani, Virugambakkam, Kodambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Peravallur, Royapettah, and Anna Salai.