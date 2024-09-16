GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police detain 100 Samsung workers, union leaders for protest march in Chennai

Workers want higher wages and have boycotted work for seven days, disrupting production that contributes roughly a third of Samsung's annual India revenue of $12 billion.

Updated - September 16, 2024 12:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Reuters
File picture of workers of a Samsung facility during a strike to demand higher wages at its Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai on September 11, 2024.

File picture of workers of a Samsung facility during a strike to demand higher wages at its Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai on September 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Police have detained around 100 striking workers and union leaders protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant near Chennai, as they were planning a march on Monday (September 16, 2024) without permission, police officials said.

The detention marks an escalation of a strike by workers at a Samsung home appliance plant near Chennai. Workers want higher wages and have boycotted work for seven days, disrupting production that contributes roughly a third of Samsung's annual India revenue of $12 billion.

Samsung India strike puts spotlight on powerful Indian labour group

A senior police official of Kancheepuram district, Sankar Ganesh, told Reuters by telephone that around 100 workers were under "preventive arrest", without elaborating.

Another police officer on condition of anonymity said the detentions were made due to a lack of permission to hold a protest march.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment.

Workers have since last week been protesting at a makeshift tent near the plant, demanding higher wages, recognition for a union backed by labour group Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and better working hours.

Samsung is not keen to recognise any union backed by an outside labour group.

A. Jenitan, a union leader of CITU, told Reuters that police also detained one of their senior leaders, E. Muthukumar, who was leading the Samsung protests.

"The workers have been asked to return to the (strike) tent," he said.

Published - September 16, 2024 12:13 pm IST

