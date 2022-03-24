Police round up 24 pesons for rash driving, seize 18 high-end bikes

Special team organised patrols on several locations since March 19

CHENNAI

The police rounded up 24 persons, including three minors for bike racing and performing stunts, in various parts on Wednesday.

During the four-day drive launched on March 19, the city police have seized 21 high-end vehicles which were used for the bike stunts.

A group of youth had indulged in illegal bike racing on Kamarajar Salai on Saturday night ignoring the police warnings.

A senior official said the public have been witness to several bike racing and stunts being performed on arterial roads, posing risk to them.

Based on the directions of Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, a special team of police officials organised intense patrolling at important locations of Napier bridge, Kamarajar Salai, Adyar, Mint and Washermenpet, and nabbed 21 offenders.