Police reunite 56-year-old man from West Bengal with his family

November 19, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The police rescued a 56-year-old man left on the roadside in Pulianthope and reunited him with his family.

Following a tip-off, head constable Sarathkumar, attached to the Basin Bridge police station, reached Pulianthope last Monday and found an unidentified man left on the roadside. With the assistance of the public, Mr. Sarathkumar rushed the man to the Government Stanley College Hospital. He then took a photo of the person and passed on the information he had about him.

In the meantime, a family from West Bengal lodged a complaint with the Flower Bazaar police stating that Noor Jamal, 56, who came down to the city for medical treatment had gone missing. The police shared the information along with a photo of Mr. Jamal on an internal WhatsApp group.

Mr. Sarathkumar, who happened to see the post, identified the man he admitted in the hospital as Mr. Jamal and informed the Flower Bazaar police. His relatives visited Mr. Jamal at the hospital. After due verification, the police reunited he with his family.