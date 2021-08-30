Police retrieve lost cash bag within an hour

CHENNAI

30 August 2021 00:29 IST

A businessman had forgotten the bag at a hotel

The police retrieved a cash bag that had gone missing within an hour of receiving the complaint on Sunday and restored it to its owner.

Sarveswaran, a businessman from Salem, had come to the city on a business visit and had dinner in a hotel in Saidapet on Saturday night before leaving for his hometown. The businessman, while travelling near Chengalpattu, realised that his money bag had gone missing. He immediately called the Saidapet police station. A police team rushed to the hotel where he had dinner last night and found the money bag safe on the chair. The police officials took the money bag and informed the owner.

On Sunday morning, after ascertaining the identity of Mr. Sarveswaran, the police handed over the money bag to him.

